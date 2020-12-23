1993 to 2020: Neena Gupta shares her & Masaba Gupta's stunning magazine covers 27 years apart

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to delight thousands of her fans and followers with a stunning magazine cover of herself from 1993 and had a small surprise as well. Check it out below.

Ever since her comeback, Neena Gupta has won hearts of audiences across groups not just on the big screen but also on social media. Being her candid self while sharing Instagram videos to her honest and relatable captions, the actress has captured the hearts of the young and old alike. On Tuesday, Neena Gupta took to Instagram to delight thousands of her fans and followers with a stunning magazine cover of herself from 1993.

Posing on the cover, Neena Gupta looked stunning in a printed ensemble of yellow, green and brown hues. However, the actress coupled her magazine cover with her daughter's cover right next to it and was all praise for her. Masaba Gupta's striking monochrome 2020 magazine cover made the mother-daughter duo look all things gorgeous.

Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta remarked, "1993 & 2020, but you’re better my child @masabagupta @feminaindia." The magazine covers naturally left many praising them. Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair commented, "A hotter mom-daughter duo has never existeddddd." Well, we have to say, we completely agree with her. Another fan commented, "This has my heart. Two women who outshine like no other."

Take a look at Neena Gupta's epic throwback photo:

Neena Gupta made her comeback with the blockbuster hit Badhaai Ho. The actress even lapped up several awards including critic awards and was hailed for her performance. Since then there has been no looking back for the actress. She recently starred alongside her daughter Masaba in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

