2 main sharpshooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing arrested by Delhi Police; Report

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of the year and it has left the nation in shock and brimming with an opinion. For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. It was reported that the Punjab Police has been investigating the matter. The media reports also suggested that dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was also involved in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. And now, as per a recent update, Delhi Police has arrested two main sharpshooters involved in the case. The shooters are identified as Priyavrat Fauji (26) and Kashish (24).

According to media reports, cops have recovered arms and explosives from them in large numbers. It is also reported that Priyavrat was the main shooter and was said to be in direct contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar during Moose Wala’s killing. On the other hand, Kashish, one of the shooters who opened fire on Moose Wala, has also been accused in 2021 murder case. To note, the sharpshooters were arrested from Mundra in Gujarat. Earlier, Santosh Jadhav, another shooter, was also arrested by the cops in the case.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. The statement was made by the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal while addressing a press conference. Meanwhile, several international celebrities have been paying heartfelt tributes to the late Punjabi singer. Recently, Canadian rapper Drake had also paid a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by playing his songs during his first radio show.