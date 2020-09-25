  1. Home
2 Months of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi shares a heartwarming post in loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana has shared a heart-warming post in loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput as their film Dil Bechara marked two months on Thursday.
6401 reads Mumbai
Sanjana and Sushant's film Dil Bechara marks two months
Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara has marked two months yesterday, i.e. on September 24 after the release on OTT platform. The film was premiered on July 24. Sanjana has shared a heart-warming post in loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai’s residence on June 14. The actress has also thanked her fans for their love for the film. She has shared a video featuring a few clips from the film with the track Afreeda playing in the background.

In the caption, Sanjana wrote, "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory."

Have a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s latest post here:

The actress often shares BTS videos featuring Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Dil Bechara. Take a look:

The film Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it is an on-screen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie.

Further, Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The super-talented actor was known for his brilliant performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che!, Chhichhore among others.

