‘2 of my 4 darling bachhas’: Boney Kapoor showers love on daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor's new pic

Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on a chance to express love for her siblings. Be it Khushi Kapoor, Arjun, or Anshula, Janhvi often shares posts with them and dishes out major sibling goals. On Saturday, Janhvi took to her social media handle showered love on her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. She shared a monochrome picture with her along with a beautiful note. “Kissie Kissie w my baby,” wrote the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress along with the photograph. The black and white picture grabbed Janhvi’s fans' attention who bombarded the post with compliments. But what caught our attention was Janhvi and Khushi’s dad Boney Kapoor’s sweet comment for his lovely daughters.

“2 of my 4 darling bachhas,” proud dad Boney left the adorable comment on the post. Janhvi quickly noticed it and replied to Boney with heart emoticons. Apart from Boney, Maheep Kapoor also commented, “My girls”, while Sanjay Kapoor left heart emoticons. For those unaware, Janhvi and Khushi are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in Goodluck Jerry. This is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will also be seen in her dad, Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production titled Mili which is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second collaboration after Roohi which was a box office hit as well.

