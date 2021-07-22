From 2 States to Band Baaja Baarat, 5 films rejected by Ranbir Kapoor

made his debut with the much-hyped 2007 release Saawariya. In a nearly 15-year-old career, Ranbir has emerged to be one of the biggest superstars of the country. His last outing on the screen so far, Sanju, turned out to be the biggest blockbuster success in his filmography. Ranbir also walked the road less taken by investing his talent and time with slightly off-beat films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Rocket Singh, and Bombay Velvet amongst others. Some of those ventures proved to be successful on the box office as well but nonetheless, Ranbir’s performance garnered praise from audiences and critics alike.

Here are 5 films that Ranbir Kapoor rejected that went on to become popular with the audience.

2 States

According to a report in Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor was offered the lead role opposite in Abhishek Varman’s directorial debut ‘2 States’ which was based on the novel of Chetan Bhagat. ended up playing the part and the film became a roaring success on the box office by minting over 100 crores.

Band Baaja Baarat

got launched into the world of the film industry by YRF with the 2010 release ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ which also starred as one of the leads. Zoom reported that Ranbir was offered the part by debut director Maneesh Sharma but gave up since he was not convinced with the role and the script. The film was a success and garnered immense critical acclaim.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar directorial had two wonderfully sketched-out roles for siblings of the Mehra family by the name of Aisha and Kabir. The roles were eventually played to perfection by Ranveer Singh and but the parts were reportedly offered to real-life siblings Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor.

Delhi Belly

The film which was ahead of the league, Delhi Belly was reportedly offered to many young actors in the town. According to a report in Zoom, Ranbir was also considered for the black comedy but he declined the part which was eventually played by Imran Khan.

Gully Boy

According to a report in Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor was offered a part in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Reportedly, he was not offered the lead part and did not want to play a secondary character in a film headlined by Ranveer Singh, hence, he rejected the proposal.

