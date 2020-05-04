2 years of 102 Not Out: 5 reasons why Rishi Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan's comedy drama is an entertaining watch

2 years of 102 Not Out: As the late Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer completes two years, Pinkvilla brings to you five reasons as to why one should watch the movie. Read on for further details.

left everyone in the Bollywood film industry as well as the nation grief-stricken as he passed away on 30th April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. The veteran actor has left behind a legacy of work that will be remembered for generations. His unfortunate demise has left everyone in deep shock and needless to say, it will be difficult to fill the void left by the Kapoor & Sons star for a very long time.

However, the fond memories of Rishi Ji will remain with his fans forever through the medium of the evergreen movies he has acted in. One such movie is 102 Not Out which was released back in 2018. The comedy-drama witnessed the collaboration of two of the greatest actors of the Hindi film industry – Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and is considered one of their best on-screen performances. For the unversed, they played the role of a son and a father respectively in the movie.

102 Not Out’s story chronicles around the relationship between a 76-year old son and his 102-year old father and the difference of opinions they have regarding the way people live their lives. Interestingly, both the actors play characters that are more than their actual age and that is what proves their versatile acting in the movie. 102 Not Out received a positive response from the audience upon its release for all the obvious reasons. As the movie completes 2 years today, let us delve into the reasons as to why is it an entertaining watch.

Late Rishi Kapoor as Babulal Vakharia

Rishi Ji perfectly plays the role of the 76-year old Babulal Vakharia who thinks that he is too old to enjoy life. However, the audience cannot help but fall in love with his grumpy but adorable nature with all the tantrums that he throws unknowingly. Moreover, one gets to see a very different side of this character when it comes to his son who stays away from him. The emotional stance of a father for his son is being amazingly portrayed by Rishi Kapoor and of course, it is one of his best on-screen performances.

Amitabh Bachchan as Dattatraya Vakharia

Big B portrays the role of the jovial 102-year old Dattatraya Vakharia who still enjoys his life to the fullest and stays away from negative people. Moreover, we can see the liveliness in Dattatraya’s character when he expresses his desire to break the record for being the oldest person on earth. Apart from that, he is much smarter and mature than his son Babulal and multiple instances in the movie prove the same. His character has brought about a kind of dynamism in the comedy-drama.

A strong father-son relationship

The ageless comedy tells the story of the unbreakable bond between a father and his son which can never be broken despite the difference of opinions between the two of them. The way in which the movie’s story explores the multiple versions of their priceless relationship, people fall in love with their characters more and that is what makes 102 Not Out stand out as a unique one among multiple other movies.

Comic narrative

The best part about 102 Not Out is its light-hearted content and the amazing comic-narrative that is bound to leave anyone in splits. It’s a kind of movie that anyone would love to watch after winding up a hectic day and spend some quality time with family members while enjoying the comedy-drama. The quirky timings and epic dialogues delivered on the part of the two actors is worth praises.

The on-screen Jodi of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

One of the main reasons to watch 102 Not Out is the inevitable bond showcased by Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan through the medium of their characters, Babubal and Dattatraya respectively. They have beautifully showcased the relationship between a father-son duo in the simplest possible manner. The perfect comic timings and quirky actions add further weightage to the entire movie. Moreover, the comedy-drama can be watched by everyone including the millennials who are always on the search for such kinds of movies which have some light-hearted content and an impressive star cast.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×