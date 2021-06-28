2 years of Article 15: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for the film?

Article 15 has completed two years of its release today. The film closely shows the prevalent discrimination on the basis of caste in society. Ayushmann Khurrana essayed the role of a police officer.

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Article 15 was a huge hit at the box office. The film, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is about the caste system in modern India. The audience loved the actor’s performance as a serious policeman who wants to know the truth by hook or by crook. He is turning every stone to nab the culprits behind the murder and gang-rape of three 15-year-old girls. The film was released in 2019 and it was unlike the other films that he had done before.

The film title is taken from Article 15 of the constitution which forbids discrimination against any citizen on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. But how much does this in reality exist? In a country like India caste system plays an important role. The film is about a policeman who has been recently transferred to the rural district of Lalganj. He is investigating two sisters' death and searching for their one cousin. As he investigates, he is exposed to many forms of discrimination in the society which is based on caste.

But did you Ayushmann was not the first choice for this film? Yes, you are reading right. Director Anubhav wanted to cast in the lead role. But things didn’t materialize. The director had revealed that he went to the actor for some other project but during the chat, he talks about this film and the actor showed interest. The Bala actor was excited after listening to the script. The reports also suggest that he had completed the shoot in 30 days. The lead actor plays the role of senior police officer Ayaan Ranjan.

The actor won a load of accolades for his performance. He had won the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award for the film. Apart from Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh, and Sumbul Touqeer were seen in the pivotal roles.

