2 Years Of Baaghi 2: Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff take a trip down memory lane with pics from the action flick

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff walk down memory lane and reminisce their Baaghi 2 days as their action flick completes two years.

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 2 hit the screens on March 30, 2018. The action flick saw Tiger Shroff reprise his role as Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie while Disha Patani joined the Baaghi franchise as Ronnie's ex-girlfriend Neha. The film revolves around Ronnie who sets out to become an army officer after his breakup. Years later, he crosses paths with Neha once again when she seeks his help to find out her kidnapped daughter. Step by step, he gets pass every hurdle and rescues her daughter from the clutches of a kidnapper in Goa.

Baaghi 2 did great business at the box office. It also marks Bffs Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together. As Baaghi 2 clocks two years today, Tiger and Disha seem to take a trip down the memory lane with pictures from the action drama. Just a while ago, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a still of herself and Tiger from the film, reminiscing their Baaghi 2 days.

Check out her post:

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff too shared a series of stills from Baaghi 2. One of the snaps shows Tiger and Disha goofing around, where Tiger is as usual in his action hero element and Disha too matches up with him and she strikes a pose. Another picture shows both the actors posing at an award function. Tiger also shared a few solo pictures of himself where the actor looks drop-dead-handsome as he poses shirtless and flaunts his washboard abs.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

