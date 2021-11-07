2 Years of Bala: When Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about questioning the norms of beauty.

Ever since he made his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana has had a penchant for picking offbeat scripts and making it his own. With social drama films like Article 15 and Badhaai Ho under his belt, Ayushmann was seen in 2019's Bala along with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film which was made on a decent budget set the cash registers at the domestic box office buzzing. The film successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and became one of the most successful films of the actor. But why did Bala create such a buzz or why was it relatable to the average Indian viewer? Prior to the film's release, Ayushmann had opened up about how they had tried to question the conventional norms of beauty in the film.

Speaking to Indian Express, the actor had said, "We are challenging the age old notions or definitions of beauty in the film and we are questioning those notions at the same time. Bhumi (Pednekar) is playing the dark skinned girl in the film and she is very confident in her skin. I'm the one who is complex because of my receding hairline. But she is the one who is confident and at the same inspiring me to be without complex. So, that's my journey in the film. From being a complex character to somebody who is confident. Maybe my childhood buddy triggers that confidence and at the same time there's an equation of love towards Yami's character in the film."

Elaborating on his co-star Yami Gautam, whom he also romanced in the film, Ayushmann was all praise for her. For the unversed, Yami played a hugely popular Tik Tok star in the film. Ayushmann lauded Yami's comic timing and spoke about how we don't see a lot of women actresses doing comedy onscreen.

Speaking about their characters, he said, "She's (Yami) spunky and filmy. I'm also filmy. In a conservative manner, we always see male actors being funny onscreen. We have not seen a lot of actresses being comical on screen and Yami has done that in the film and h funny bone is to the point. It is on point and it is such a revelation. Anything but cliched in fact. We have questioned the definitions of beauty in the film."

Since the release of Bala, Ayushmann, Yami and Bhumi Pednekar have been seen in a couple of films and have several lined up in the pipeline.

