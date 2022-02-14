2 Years of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 5 photos that made fans root for them

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2 was the spiritual sequel to Imtiaz Ali's hit 2009 film of the same name. The filmmaker, however, made the 2020 film with a fresh casting that was loved by fans across India. However, Love Aaj Kal 2 did not tanked at the box office and opened to severe criticism. While Sara and Kartik's pairing worked wonders on social media, their onscreen chemistry and story did not strike with the audience.

During the film's shooting and subsequent promotions, Sara and Kartik were also rumoured to be dating. The duo often shared adorable, goofy and fun photos on Instagram. Some of these pictures continue to be on their Instagram account. We decided to go back in time and bring back five such photos that made Sara and Kartik's fans root for them. Check it out:

#SarTik Alert

Kartik and Sara's fans adorably termed them as "SarTik" and looks like the actor liked it too. In this photo, as they hold on to each other, Kartik captioned the photo, "#SarTik (heart emoji) #LoveAajKal."

Shoot Diaries

A day ahead of their film's release, Sara Ali Khan had dropped this photo that spoke volumes about the strong bond they shared. The duo largely shot for the film in north India and Sara shared this picture as she held hands with Kartik.

Food Comes First

Sara Ali Khan is a total foodie and there are no two ways about it. Kartik Aaryan had shared this picture from the film's set in which he can be seen feeding her and wrote, "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein." The photo still wins hearts of their fans.

Cozy Selfie

Kartik and Sara fans wonder if they will ever get to see the duo once more onscreen, but until then, they keep revisiting such photos.

Love Aaj Kal

Sara and Kartik's first poster of their film had taken social media by storm and developed much intrigue around the film. However, the film failed to live up to its expectations.

After the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara and Kartik reportedly went their separate ways as their romance was short lived. What are your thoughts on Love Aaj Kal? Let us know in the comments below.

