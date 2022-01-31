2 Years of Jawaani Jaaneman: 5 films that explore father-child relationship just like Saif & Alaya's bond.

It has been two whole years since Alaya F made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress since then has shot for three films which have been in the pipeline for some time. Alaya made her debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu with Jawaani Jaaneman and made an impressive first impression. In the film, Alaya played the role of unconventional parents Saif and Tabu's daughter. While the film may not have taken the box office by storm, it was widely liked by fans for its light-hearted and quirky approach.

Today, as the film clocks two years, we decided to take a look at five such films that explore the father-child relationship:

Wake Up Sid

This breezy ode to Mumbai featured the every day story of a privileged young boy who was clueless about his future. With a rich dad setting deadlines and making his son take responsibilities, Wake Up Sid was a realistic insight brought to life by brilliant actors such as Anupam Kher and Ranbir Kapoor.

Udaan

This complex film may not be as quirky as Jawaani Jaaneman but paints a complete opposite picture. On the flipside, Udaan puts spotlight on the strained relationship between a 16-year-old boy and his abusive father. It is the lens of sensitivity that makes Udan a standout.

Angrezi Medium

Irrfan bid us goodbye in 2020 but his last commercial project released that year and it was Angrezi Medium. Starring alongside Radhika Madan, Irrfan played her father in the film and went to great lengths to make sure she pursues her dream of studying in London. This crazy ride is all things hilarious, heartwarming and adorable.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This dysfunctional family gave us several relationships to look at but one of them was between the father (Anil Kapoor) and his kids (Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra). From featuring favouritism to not being supportive of his son's passion, these three characters come with multiple layers in Zoya AKhtar's directorial.

Piku

One of the most heartwarming onscreen father-child relationship was brought to life by Shoojit Sircar in Piku. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were authentic and relatable as they bickered every minute they got but also came closer when a road trip changed their life.

While there are several films exploring bonds between parents and children, these are some of the films that have stood out in the last decade or so. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

