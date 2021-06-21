2 Years of Kabir Singh: Bekhayali to Mere Sohneya, songs that made Shahid Kapoor, Kiara's film a musical treat

As Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh turns 2, we take a look at how the original music of the film made an impact in the age of old song remakes.

Anyone who thinks of and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, the first thing they do is start humming the tunes of Bekhayali, Kese Hua and many other melodious tracks the composers gave the audience. Country's best talent like Amaal Mallik, Sachet-Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon came together to curate the music of Shahid and Kiara's romantic drama and well, the result was in front of us. The album of Kabir Singh managed to break all music records and after a long time, Bollywood witnessed the magic of originals in the age of remakes. As the film turns 2, we celebrate the music of this romantic drama.

Bekhayali (Arijit Singh, Sachet Tandon)

In an absolutely amazing playlist, the gem turned out to be Bekhayali, a song that was made in two different versions. One was crooned by Sachet Tandon while the other one was voiced by Arijit Singh. Both had their own unique appeal and well, the song perfectly captured the emotional turmoil that Kabir aka Shahid goes through on losing his ladylove to someone else and being left alone. Lyrics of the soulful song were penned by Irshad Kamil and well, they managed to convey each emotion that Kabir felt for Preeti in an apt manner. The song is among the most adored, streamed numbers from the album and rightly so!

Kaise Hua (Vishal Mishra)

The song that perfectly captures the feeling of falling in love in Kabir Singh's album is Kaise Hua. Crooned and composed by Vishal Mishra, the song showcases how Preeti became Kabir's reason to live and how emotionally connected he felt to her. Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir just summed up all those beautiful feelings in an absolutely amazing way. When the lyrics were mixed with the soulful tune by Vishal, Kaise Hua was born and well, the journey was complete. Another Gem in Kabir Singh's album list!

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal)

Another masterpiece in the melodious album is Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage that is composed by none other than Mithoon. The song showcases how helplessly and deeply in love Kabir was with Preeti and manages to take the plot forward. The lyrics by Mithoon emotionally tug at your heartstrings and evoke a sense of comfort. All of it combined with Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal's vocals make Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage another special track from the album of Shahid and Kiara's romantic drama.

Mere Sohneya (Sachet-Parampara)

The happiest song in Kabir Singh's musical album is Mere Sohneya. The track where Kabir and Preeti are reunited after years of suffering away from each other happens to celebrate their dedication and love for each other. Lyrics by Irshad Kamil sum up what Kabir and Preeti feel in that moment of acceptance by families and when they're reunited. The vocals of Sachet-Parampara just elevate the track to the next level. For those who saw the film in theatres, they surely must have left the halls with a smile when this track plays out and the story concludes!

Tera Ban Jaunga (Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar)

The soulful rendition by Akhil Sachdeva tugs at one's heartstrings and showcases the extent of Kabir's love for Preeti. Composed by Akhil, the track seems to be a sweet ode to love and Tulsi Kumar's sweet vocals add to the emotional value of the lyrics. It is penned by Kumaar and the words simply sum up the love story between Kabir and Preeti.

Yeh Aaina (Shreya Ghoshal)

The feeling of comfort that Kabir finds in spending time with Jiah after long bouts of loneliness and longing for Preeti gets captured in this beautiful song. When Shreya Ghoshal's soothing voice croons the beautiful and meaningful lyrics by Irshaad Kamil, we get to understand Jiah's feelings for Kabir. The music by Amaal Malik binds the lyrics and vocals together in a soothing manner that the song manages to stick in your head and we mean it in a good way!

Pehla Pyaar (Armaan Malik)

The sweetness of one's first love is what we get to feel in this sweet track crooned by Armaan Malik. Composed by Vishal Mishra, the song is yet another soothing and soulful gem in Kabir Singh's terrific musical album. The lyrics Irshaad Kamil surely convey how Preeti and Kabir realise that they've fallen madly in love with each other. With yet another soulful addition, this track surely has the ability to get stuck in your mind and leave you humming it all day.

