  1. Home
  2. entertainment

2 years of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans & REVEALS how Mira Rajput motivated him for the part

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film clocks two years. On Instagram live, Shahid thanked his fans for accepting his flawed character and revealed how Mira motivated him to do the part.
3939 reads Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor thanks fans for Kabir Singh's success and spoke on how mira pushed him to play the part 2 years of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans & REVEALS how Mira Rajput motivated him for the part
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kabir Singh is the most successful film in Shahid Kapoor’s career in terms of the box office. The film is an official remake of Telugu cult ‘Arjun Reddy’ starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead part. Shahid and Kiara’s film worked wonders with the audience and had a dream run. As the film completes 2 years, Shahid went on an Instagram live with the fans and thanked his fans for accepting his ‘most flawed character’ and making the film his ‘most successful’ one yet. He also spoke about how wife Mira Rajput motivated him to play the part. 

When asked to share the message for his fans on the film completing 2 years. He said, “Thank you for making the most broken and flawed character my most successful film." Fans asked him for his wife Mira Rajput’s reaction to the film and his part. He initially joked that she rated the film as a thumbs down. He later said that “She was very supportive. In fact, she was the one who encouraged me to take up the role and be a part of the movie." Audiences and critics showered immense praise on Shahid for one of his career-best performances. 

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. The film is an official remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The film is based around the life of a cricketer who emerges from once giving up on the game and traces a hero’s journey. Jersey is slated to release on Diwali 2021.

Also Read| 2 Years of Kabir Singh: Bekhayali to Mere Sohneya, songs that made Shahid Kapoor, Kiara's film a musical treat

Credits :Shahid Kapoor InstagramIndia Today, Times of India

You may like these
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh or Tommy Singh & his beard or beardless look, here are wife Mira Rajput's choices
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share details of their wedding and open up on renewing vows; Deets inside
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on the Vogue Wedding Book Cover scream 'made for each other'
Mira Rajput's latest photo has netizens calling her 'Kabir Singh ki asli bandi'; Check it out
Mira Rajput is proud of husband Shahid Kapoor as she writes a post for his after Kabir Singh's screening
Shahid Kapoor says his son Zain is so good looking that he is fan-boying him all day
close