2 years of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans & REVEALS how Mira Rajput motivated him for the part

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film clocks two years. On Instagram live, Shahid thanked his fans for accepting his flawed character and revealed how Mira motivated him to do the part.

Kabir Singh is the most successful film in ’s career in terms of the box office. The film is an official remake of Telugu cult ‘Arjun Reddy’ starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead part. Shahid and Kiara’s film worked wonders with the audience and had a dream run. As the film completes 2 years, Shahid went on an Instagram live with the fans and thanked his fans for accepting his ‘most flawed character’ and making the film his ‘most successful’ one yet. He also spoke about how wife Mira Rajput motivated him to play the part.

When asked to share the message for his fans on the film completing 2 years. He said, “Thank you for making the most broken and flawed character my most successful film." Fans asked him for his wife Mira Rajput’s reaction to the film and his part. He initially joked that she rated the film as a thumbs down. He later said that “She was very supportive. In fact, she was the one who encouraged me to take up the role and be a part of the movie." Audiences and critics showered immense praise on Shahid for one of his career-best performances.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. The film is an official remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The film is based around the life of a cricketer who emerges from once giving up on the game and traces a hero’s journey. Jersey is slated to release on Diwali 2021.

