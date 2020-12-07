2 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he shares heartfelt moments with him

Abhishek Kapoor shared photos of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the character of Mansoor, as he marked two years of Kedarnath.

Director Abhishek Kapoor took to social media on Monday to remember one of his dearest friends and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as his film Kedarnath clocked two years. The film starred Sushant in the leading role with Sara Ali Khan making her debut opposite the actor. While Kedarnath was not a massive box office hit, the film made a lot of noise for Sara and Sushant's pairing. Released on 7 December, 2018, Kedarnath was also an important film for the actor as it was his first film of 2018 after Raabta with Kriti Sanon.

Taking to social media, Abhishek Kapoor reminisced special moments with Sushant Singh Rajput as he shared some heartfelt moments. Quoting the film's ode to Shankara, Abhishek Kapoor's caption read, "Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara.. #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor."

In the photos, Sushant who played the character of Mansoor can be seen dressed in his character. In another photo, Abhishek can be seen sharing a big bear hug with the late actor who passed away on 14 June this year. On Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai. #kedarnath #2yearsofkedarnath #sushantsinghrajput (Filled with so many memories, but still there's an emptiness)."

Take a look at Abhishek Kapoor's heartfelt posts for SSR below:

Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara... #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/iJrsLzVnoT — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput made his shift from the television industry to the big screen back in 2013. The actor's debut film was also Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in which he starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. After Kedarnath, Sushant went on to do films like Sonchiriya, Chhichhorre, Drive and his last film Dil Bechara. The actor is sorely missed by his fans.

ALSO READ: Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×