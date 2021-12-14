2 Years of Mardaani 2: Five highlights of this Rani Mukerji starrer that makes it a must watch

Rani Mukerji is an Indian actor whose roles have been cited in the media as a significant deviation from previous screen portrayals of Indian women. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Since then, Rani has come a long way. Her notable work includes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Black, No one Killed Jessica, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Hichki, Mardaani, and many more.

Recently, her fierce action-thriller film Mardaani 2 celebrated its second anniversary. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, the movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around the life of the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy on a mission to catch a young and remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women in the city. Mardaani 2 also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. As Mardaani 2 clocks 2, here, we have listed down 5 highlights of the movie that makes it a must-watch.

Shivani Shivaji Roy’s quick thinking

While catching the psychopath, Shiv 'Sunny' Prasad Yadav aka Bajrang Chaiwala, it’s Shivani’s quick thinking and excellence that makes it possible to catch the heinous criminal who leaves behind battered bodies. Be it evaluating the crime scene or handling the pressure of the patriarchal system, Shivani Shivaji Roy never bows down.

Misogynistic Mayhem

In between the thrilling moments, the movie also seeks to underline the patriarchal mindset and gender inequality prevailing in our Indian society. It also quotes the statistics, including inadequate representation of women in Parliament, to highlight the great gender divide in the country. Mukerji, in fact, goes on to deliver a long sermon on the challenges and the deep-rooted prejudices against women through a sequence of a televised interview. This interview is not only inspirational, but it also hurts the ego of the criminal.

The hard-hitting comparison of Women with goddess Sita

During the nail-biting experience, there comes a point when Rani’s Shivani Shivaji Roy reiterates all the problems that women face with a hard-hitting dialogue. She compares women’s struggle with a significant mythological event of Ramayana an says, “Har aurat mein Sita basi hai sir kyunki har aurat Sita maiyaa jaisi agnipariksha roz deti hai..sawaal sirf ussi par uthaye jaate hai.”

Another nerve wrecking dialogue

In the movie, Shivani Roy vows to catch and bring him to justice and she does it with all her force. Once again, while highlighting the plight of women in our country, Rani says, “Barabari toh door ki baat hai sir filhaal hissedaari mil jaaye naa wohi bahut hai.” This dialogue yet gives goosebumps to many fans.

The climax

The climax is undoubtedly the best part of the movie. Shivani Shivaji Roy promises to beat the criminal with the belt as she locks her up to avenge all those he had brutally raped. After an intense fight with Shiv, wherein she also had to take up some hard punches, Rani manages to catch him successfully. Not only did she full-fills her vow to bring him to justice, but she also beats the criminal to send out a message how people who disrespect women should be punished.

