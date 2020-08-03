2 years of Mulk: Five reasons to watch the Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer

As the Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk clocks two years today, we look into some of the reasons behind why this movie is a must-watch for everyone.

Movies related to various genres are produced in Bollywood every year. Right from the action, comedy, romance to horror, thrillers, and fantasies, innumerable movies are being rolled out for the audience but there are only a few among them that are able to win millions of hearts. One of those movies that we will be talking about today is Mulk. The movie features , , Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, and others in the lead roles.

The Hindi drama directed by Anubhav Sinha was released in 2018 and was declared a commercial success at the box office. The movie has been shot in the locations of Lucknow and Benaras and its storyline revolves around a family who gets entangled in certain problems including a courtroom drama. It received a positive response from the audiences upon its release because of the spectacular performances put forward by the star cast and the interesting plot.

Today, this amazing movie has completed two years of its release into the theatres. Mulk not only tells the story of the trials and tribulations of a family but also focuses on some burning issues of the society with the aim of sending a positive message to everyone. No doubt, it is a must-watch for everyone! As Mulk completes two years today, we note down five reasons as to why one should definitely watch the movie once in a lifetime.

Late Rishi Kapoor as Murad Ali Mohammed

Mulk witnesses one of the best performances put forward by late Rishi Kapoor in any of his movies. The veteran actor plays the role of a lawyer named Murad who leaves a peaceful life with his close-knit family members until one day when their entire world tumbles down. The veteran star justifies the role of Murad who leaves no stone unturned to keep his family’s reputation intact.

Taapsee Pannu as Aarti Mohammed

Taapsee Pannu has played various strong female characters in the course of her career and Mulk also happens to be one of them. The actress plays the role of Aarti, and estranged daughter-in-law who jumps into a fight between right and wrong for the sake of her family’s reputation.

Stellar star cast

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, the rest of the star cast has also given stellar performances in the movie. Right from Rajat Kapoor who plays the role of SSP Danish Javed to Ashutosh Rana who plays the public prosecutor Santosh Anand, these stars have given spectacular performances in the movie and there is no second doubt about it. Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Prateik Babbar, and the rest of the actors also have an equal part to play in making Mulk a successful movie.

Plot

One of the best reasons to watch Mulk is its gripping plot and powerful storytelling. And if you are thinking that it is just another courtroom drama then you are absolutely wrong. The movie also revolves around the relationships and unbreakable bond between the members of a family that gets tested when all of them find themselves in a pool of wrong accusations.

Location

Unlike most Bollywood movies which are usually set against the backdrop of exotic foreign locations, Mulk has been shot in the locations of Varanasi and Lucknow to give a realistic feeling to the plot. The intriguing background plays a pivotal role in connecting the audience to the movie.

