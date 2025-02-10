2 Years of Farzi: Did you know creators of Shahid Kapoor’s thriller series Raj & DK wrote about demonetization even before it happened in 2016? Find out

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi is celebrating 2 years of its release. Directed by Raj & DK, the 2023-released thriller series narrates the story where authorities experience havoc after a young boy prints counterfeit currency. While many believe that the show was inspired by the demonetization that shocked the nation in 2016, not many know that the creators had cracked the idea even before it actually took place.

In an earlier interview with CNN-News 18, DK revealed that they had initially written the script of Farzi with their plan of making it into a film. They even had a plot point in mind related to demonetization before demonetization actually happened in 2016.

DK revealed, "Truth is, when we wrote the script, there was a plot point where his (Vijay’s) character comes up with this idea that the only way to fight counterfeiting, like there are so many counterfeit notes in the country, the only way to beat it is… we didn’t use the word demonetization, we didn’t know what demonetization meant, we said invalidate the existing Rs 500 note. Make it worthless."

He mentioned that their plot point was to make all the counterfeit notes worthless and that they will go away. After the demonetization actually happened, the director remembered getting a lot of calls from the people who had read their script pointing out that what they had written had actually come true.

According to him, since it had already happened in the real world, they had to change the plot in their script. “It’s an interesting thing that we wrote something, we thought of something, then it happened in real life after we wrote it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, marking the special occasion, Raj & DK had also made a special post on the show’s second anniversary on their Instagram handle. The caption on the post read, “Kabhi kabhi farzi mein asli se zyaada mehnat hoti hai. Filhaal ho rahi hai mehnat :) Happy #Farzi Day!”

Directed by Raj & DK, Farzi featured Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon among others. While fans await the second season of the show, you can enjoy its first season on Amazon Prime Video.