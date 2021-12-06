2 Years of Pati Patni Aur Woh: How the ending emphasises the significance of women supporting women

It is Pati Patni Aur Woh’s second anniversary! This Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer was a blockbuster hit; however, it received quite a mixed response. Yet, unquestionably, the protagonists were successful in making the audience break into laughter in the halls. This 2019 adaptation of 1973 movie with the same name seeks to translate an age-old tale but with modern twists to the storyline.

The story takes place in Kanpur, a town in North India. Chintu (Kartik Aaryan), an average middle-aged man is bored with his life and his routine. His wife, Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) is an ambitious, feisty woman. Three years into their marriage, they face a wall of distance and miscommunication. Enter Tapasya (Ananya Panday), a gorgeous Delhiite designer who comes to Kanpur to set up a unit and is helped by Chintu. Chintu is whipped by her and cooks up a fake story wherein his wife is a cheating woman and evokes sympathy from Tapasya. Long story short, Tapasya is wooed by Chintu, and when Vedika gets to know about Chintu’s adultery, she leaves him. Finally Chintu realises Vedika’s value and wants to get her back.

One of the film’s redeeming qualities is its portrayal of its women. Both the women, Tapasya and Vedika are shown to be strong-headed, ambitious women who are not anyone’s mercy. Before taking the plunge with Chintu, Tapasya tries her best to help him make peace with his wife. She is not ready to be a home-breaker. When Vedika gets to know of Chintu’s extramarital affair, she is upset but doesn’t lose her control. In the end, to get Chintu back to his senses, Vedika and Tapasya team up together and cook up an efficient plan. Often movies tend to paint such scenes with jealousy and insecurities to pit women against each other. Women supporting women is essential. The final few minutes show how Tapasya and Vedika, despite their tainted history, do not villainize each other but understand the other’s perspective. Women standing with women is quintessential, and it's time that Bollywood intertwines the notion of its scripts.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan says 'not part of any Bollywood camp, reached here because of my talent'