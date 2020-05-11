2 years of Raazi: Five epic dialogues by Alia Bhatt in the spy thriller which strike a chord with the audience

2 years of Raazi: As the spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal completes two years, here's a look at some of the most power-packed dialogues delivered by the actress in the movie. Check them out.

Bollywood has witnessed the making of numerous movies that are based on multiple genres ranging from action, comedy, romance, and so on. In the midst of all this, some of these masterpieces strike a chord in the hearts of the audience for all the right reasons. Right from an impressive star cast to an amazing and heart touching storyline, the popularity of a movie, be it a commercial one or be it the one that is content-driven depends on multiple factors.

Needless to say, many of the popular B-town stars have tried their hands at doing content-driven movies. And the best part here is that most of them have emerged successful in this special genre. who is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses in current times has also acted in such movies that include Highway and Raazi. Today, as the latter completes two years, we will be talking about some of the best dialogues delivered by Alia in this spy thriller.

Raazi which was released in 2018 includes an ensemble star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Rajat Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat all of whom are considered some of the finest actors in the industry. The espionage thriller’s story revolves around a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) who is sent to Pakistan as a spy during the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan during the 70s. She is married off to a Pakistani army officer named Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal). How Sehmat tries her best to hide her identity and extract information for RAW while going through her own personal hurdles is something to watch out for in the movie. Raazi is considered to be one of the best performances put forward by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. As the movie clocks 2 years, let us have a look at some of the epic, power-packed dialogues delivered by the former that is sure to strike a chord with the audience.

Given below are five epic dialogues delivered by Alia Bhatt in Raazi:

Watan ke aagey kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi

This is one of the most hard-hitting dialogues delivered by the actress in the spy-thriller. She says this while pointing a gun at her on-screen husband in what is considered to be one of the most iconic scenes in the movie.

Koshish kar rahi hu, paanch din mein koi miracle toh nahi kar sakti

Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) has to undergo rigorous training under Khalid Mir (Jaideep Ahlawat) before entering Pakistan. She says these words when being scolded by him for not being able to improvise her skills during the training session.

Main toh ab wohi ki hoon jahaan mere ghar wale hain

This is one of the best dialogues delivered by Alia in the movie. She is in a conversation with her husband Iqbal (Vicky Kaushal) who admits his family members forget at times that she is from India. Sehmat goes against her morals and calmly says this to convince her husband about her loyalty towards his family.

Agar woh galti hain toh desh ki hifajat ke liye beton ko fauz mein daalna yeh bhi galti hain

Sending one’s daughter as a spy to another country is a very big deal for a father. This heart-rending dialogue is delivered by Sehmat when her father says that his decision of sending her to Pakistan is wrong. This is when she defends him stating that if this decision is wrong then people getting their sons enrolled in the army is also wrong.

Mulk ke samne mujhe apna aap nazar nahi aata; Main hi toh mulk hoon, Hindustan hoon

As we all know, the story of Raazi is set against the backdrop of the 1970s, it is quite obvious that Sehmat’s parents and others were skeptical about sending her to Pakistan as a spy. However, her bravery is proved in this dialogue which states that she is determined to go there and complete her allotted mission.

Apart from these hard-hitting dialogues, Raazi is a must-watch because of the dynamism in all its lead characters. Almost every actor does his or her best to portray their respective characters in a realistic manner. Other than that, the movie has some amazing soulful tracks including Dilbaro and Ae Watan which are worth listening for all music lovers.

