2 years of Race 3 : Five reasons to watch the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer

As the Remo D'Souza directorial Race 3 completes two years, here are five reasons as to why you should watch the movie. It was released in 2018 and featured Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in the lead roles.

The Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world including India in its clutches thereby impacting people’s health and livelihood. Among other sectors, the television and film industries are the ones that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. However, it seems like everything will get back to normalcy soon as governments have granted permission to resume the shooting schedules. Many of us are definitely missing the gossips, controversies, and other pieces of news about the Bollywood film industry.

In the midst of all this, many people have found solace in binge-watching shows or movies during the lengthy lockdown period. So, today we will be talking about a particular movie that has completed two years and the reasons why one should watch this high octane action thriller. Yes, we are talking about Race 3 here that was originally released on 15th June 2018. It features an ensemble cast including , Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

Despite getting multiple negative reviews from film critics, Race 3 went on to become a blockbuster hit back then. Given that it’s a third installment of the popular ‘Race’ franchise, people already had high expectations from it and of course, it lived up to them. Today, as the Remo D’Souza directorial completes two years of its release into the theatres, we give you five reasons why you should definitely watch the movie at least once in your lifetime.

Action sequences and daredevil stunts

If you are someone who loves action movies, then Race 3 is a must-watch for you. The Hindi drama includes some gut-wrenching action sequences and daredevil stunts performed by the star cast which is just unbelievable. And of course, it also has the iconic car chase scenes that were an inevitable part of Race and Race 2.

Contrasting characters played by an ensemble cast

As mentioned above, Race 3 includes an ensemble cast whose members are seen giving their best shot in the movie with the contrasting characters which they have been assigned. Salman Khan is, of course, the star of the show but we cannot help but acknowledge Anil Kapoor’s dramatic dialogues and the action sequences of the two beautiful ladies, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah!

A unique family drama with twists and turns

Apart from being an action thriller, Race 3’s plotline also includes a family drama and its facets are opened up one by one beautifully as the movie proceeds. There is an unexpected twist or turn after almost every pivotal scene and that’s what makes the movie interesting.

Dialogues

Despite being mercilessly trolled for some of the dialogues used in Race 3, we cannot help but acknowledge the fact that they are indeed hilarious and epic at times. Among them, the most common one is ‘our business is our business, none of your business.’ In the midst of all this, Anil Kapoor hilariously humming a tune in between his conversations is like an icing on the cake.

Music

Race 3 won the hearts of the audience with its peppy numbers which are still a huge hit among the music lovers. Right from Heeriye to Allah Duhai Hai, Selfish, and others, these songs were chartbusters and continue to be on the playlist of many listeners even now.

(ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor on Race 3: When you have Salman Khan in a film, the scale automatically goes up)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×