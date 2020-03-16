2 Years of Raid: Ajay Devgn shares BTS video & reveals why Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla co starrer was loved

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid completed 2 years today. As the film clocked in 2 years, Ajay shared why the film worked back in the days. Check it out.

A film that released on March 16, 2018, Raid starred , Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Raid was the story of a honest Income Tax officer played Ajay who raids the house of a corrupt politician played by Saurabh Shukla and how the entire episode takes place. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial was an intense yet very relevant story that managed to impress the audiences and the performances by Ajay, Ileana and Saurabh Shukla elevated the whole film.

Today, as the film clocks in 2 years, Ajay shared a behind-the-scenes video to remember the days of shoot with Ileana and Saurabh. In the video, we get to see moments behind the camera where Ajay is gearing up to play the IT official who wants to raid the house of a corrupt and power hungry politician. While the film’s twists and turns added excitement to Raid, it was Ajay and Saurabh Shukla’s cold war in the storyline that left audiences impressed.

Ajay shared the video and revealed why the film worked back in 2018. The actor wrote, “Raid was a film made in real-time, that’s why it resonated with the audience. #2YearsOfRaid.”

Check out Ajay’s video on Raid’s 2 years anniversary:

Meanwhile, the film went on to be a box office success and Ajay, Saurabh’s performances were lauded. Made on a small budget, Raid managed to break the box office with a collection of Rs 142.81 crore worldwide. The music of the film was also loved and it was produced by Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar Dua. Meanwhile, Ajay has had a stellar 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior becoming a blockbuster. Now, he is gearing up for Maidaan in which he will be seen playing Football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan released on December 11, 2020.

