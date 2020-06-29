2 Years of Sanju: 5 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a must watch biopic of Sanjay Dutt

As Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju completes two years of its theatrical release, here are 5 reasons why it continues to be an audience favourite.

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several trends in movie making, be it love stories, sports drama, family drama, comedy and so on. But recently, the trend of biopics has taken over the industry and several movies have been made on eminent personalities highlighting their life, struggle, journey and much more. Amid this, a biopic on an actor grabbed the headlines and made everyone curious. We are talking about Sanju which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and included all the controversies of his life.

The movie, which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, featured , Paresh Rawal, , Vicky Kaushal, etc. in key roles. Sanju revolved around Sanjay Dutt’s life starting from his debut film Rocky, to his mother Nargis’ unfortunate demise, his much talked about love life, his TADA case and of course the iconic scene of his release from Yerwada Jail. The movie appeared like a complete book on the Khalnayak actor’s life, giving a complete insight into what transpired in his life. It’s been two years since the release, Sanju continues to be one of the most intriguing biopics of Bollywood. So as the movie turns two today, here’s why Sanjay Dutt’s biopic continues to be an interesting watch:

Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar performance as Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor, who is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood, gave his career best performance in Sanju wherein he was seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt. The Rockstar actor not just underwent an impressive transformation but her performance also gave us goosebumps. Besides, the uncanny resemblance between Ranbir and Sanjay is unmissable.

A perfect portrayal of a father-son relationship

Sanju perfectly captures the unconditional relationship between Sanjay Dutt and his father Sunil Dutt. It showcases the struggle of a father who left no stone unturned to fight for his son and always stood rock solid and had his back irrespective of the circumstances. Needless to say, Paresh Rawal was indeed the perfect choice for Sunil Dutt’s role.

Sanjay Dutt’s story was brought to light like never before

Sanjay Dutt’s life has many phases which have been highlighted in the media in different ways. But Sanju has one of the most honest accounts of his life and showcased six different shades of Bollywood’s Khalnayak. It will make you want to hate, love, sympathise with him and finally respect him as well. Besides, the scene of Baba coming out of the jail fills your heart with multiple emotions for the actor.

A story of friendship

Sanjay Dutt’s story is certainly incomplete without his friend Kamli who always had his back in the tough times. Sanju taught what a true friend is and how a true friendship never loses its essence even after years of not being in contact. Kamli was indeed one of Sanjay’s true friends and the scene of their reunion post the actor’s release from jail does bring tears to our eyes.

A great ensemble of cast

Sanju was not just backed by an interesting story and powerful direction but also by a great ensemble of cast. From Ranbir, Paresh, Vicky to Anushka Sharma, ManishaK Koirala, , Jim Sarbh, etc. each character gave a top-notch performance adding on to the charm of

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×