2 Years of Sanju: Vicky Kaushal revisits his famous scene & dialogue as Kamli with Ranbir Kapoor from the film

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to express his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju completing 2 years. The actor shared a still featuring his character Kamli and Ranbir aka Sanjay Dutt from the film.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been a part of several memorable films and has won over the audience with many of his characters. However, a character that won hearts was that of Kamli in Sanju starring , Dia Mirza, . The Rajkumar Hirani directorial featured Vicky as Kamli who plays Sanjay Dutt’s closest buddy who helps him to stay motivated through tough times of his life. Today, as Sanju clocked in 2 years, Vicky took a trip down memory lane and remembered the film.

Vicky as Kamli impressed everyone and his ‘ghapaghap’ dialogue became famous from the film. Taking to social media, Vicky shared the famous dialogue, “Ghee che toh ghapaghap che.” Not just this, Vicky even shared a still from the film that featured Ranbir and him as Sanju and Kamli. The film surely left an impact on the minds of people but this dialogue remained etched in the hearts of many. Vicky’s performance also was appreciated by cinegoers. As the film completed 2 years, Vicky shared the same on social media.

Vicky also wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field... and you’ll find this there. - Kamli. .#2yearsofSanju.” Fans of the actor were quick to drop comments and praise his role in the film. Dia Mirza also remembered Sanju shoot days and shared photos on social media to celebrate the film’s second anniversary. For his terrific performance in Sanju as Kamli, Vicky also bagged the Best Supporting Actor Filmfare award back in 2018 while Ranbir won the award for Best Actor for the same.

Here is Vicky’s post on 2 years of Sanju:

