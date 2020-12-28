2 Years of Simmba: Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan's impromptu dance to Swiss shenanigans, BTS memories from set

A film that managed to make waves at the box office is Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial completes 2 years today and here's looking back at the fun behind-the-scenes of the cop drama.

2 years back, Sara Ali Khan and came together to light the screens on fire in Rohit Shetty's cop caper, Simmba. The film that revolved around a corrupt but good-hearted cop, Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, starred Ranveer and Sara in the lead. It managed to create a lot of buzz before the release as it was Sara's second film after her debut and Rohit's another cop flick in the universe. On top of that, Ranveer and Sara's chemistry in the trailers and songs impressed fans.

Today, as the film clocks 2 years, we take a look at the throwback behind-the-scenes moments that will remind you that the journey of Simmba was full of fun and laughter on set. Sara and Ranveer had dropped several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets when they were shooting for the actioner and well, they gave all a glimpse of the fun that they had while shooting. From chilling in the Swiss Alps to annoying Rohit with her cute yet fun shenanigans, Sara proved to be quite the entertainer on and off the set.

In one of the videos that Sara had shared of the behind-the-scenes, we get to see how she and Ranveer created a fun riot on set by breaking into impromptu dance on Kartik Aaryan's song, Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi. So much so, that their dance annoyed Rohit and he left the shot in between. Not just this, since Sara was relatively a newcomer back then, she had penned a sweet wish for Rohit on Teacher's Day back then and shared behind-the-scenes photos with him.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from Simmba shoot:

While the film did manage to impress fans, it also gave fans another super cop in Rohit's cop universe as Simmba. The music also became a hit and songs like Aankh Maarey, Mera Wala Dance became chartbusters. Even the Golmaal cast was a part of the song and it became a huge highlight for fans. Not just this, 's cop avatar, Sooryavanshi also was introduced with Simmba. The film went onto mint moolah at the box office and it became a blockbuster for Ranveer and Sara. Together, the two entertained the audiences and fans have been waiting to see them collaborate again.

