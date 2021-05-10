2 Years Of SOTY 2: When Will Smith ticked his bucket list idea with Tiger Shroff, Ananya & Tara on Radha song

As Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 turns two, we look back at how the film ended up fulfilling Will Smith's dream to dance in a Bollywood movie. The international star danced to Alia Bhatt's song Radha from SOTY.

A film sequel that was highly anticipated was Student Of The Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film had released in 2019 on May 10 and today, as the college drama clocks 2 years, we decided to revisit a memorable moment from the film for the director Punit Malhotra and actresses Ananya and Tara. Will Smith, the popular international star, became a part of this college drama backed by in his own unique way and well, managed to impress every Indian who loves song and dance.

Back in 2018, when Student Of The Year 2 was being shot, Will visited India as a part of a series he was shooting called the 'Bucket List'. One of the episodes of his show got him to India and he wanted to tick a point related to Bollywood. The international star wanted to be a part of a song and dance Bollywood movie and well, he managed to have found the right person for it, Karan Johar. When the producer and Will got together, it wasn't long for the ball to begin rolling. Soon Will began rehearsals for his Bollywood song and dance video that would feature him with Ananya, Tara, Tiger and Aditya Seal. Once all set, Will joined the Students on set and well, to everyone's surprise, grooved to the Radhe song from the first part that originally features , and .

In his show's episode, Will shared the dance sequence with Tara, Ananya, Aditya and Tiger where he could be seen winning hearts with his perfect dancing act on Radha song. While filming the episode, Will also recorded several BTS videos of getting goofy on the sets with Tara, Ananya and Tiger and well, it gave all a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes of the epic shoot. However, Will's bucket list episode came out before the film and it left fans wondering if he actually would be a part of the film featuring two debutante stars Tara and Ananya. When the film finally released, the audience got their answer in the form of Will Smith grooving away with Tiger, Ananya, Tara and Aditya on Pancham Da's revamped song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song featured him doing the hook-step with the young stars and then slowly moving away from the frame.

Well, surely that turned out to be quite an epic moment for all the young stars on board the film as well as the director Punit Malhotra. Till date, fans adore how Will Smith managed to groove in a typical Bollywood style with our stars and made the film Student Of The Year 2 even more special.

