2 years of Stree: 5 reasons to watch Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor collaborated for the first time in the horror-comedy titled Stree two years back. As the movie turns two today, let us look into some of the reasons as to why it makes for an entertaining watch.

Bollywood has witnessed the making of movies that belong to varied genres. There is no denying this fact that all of them have their specialties. However, only a few of them can win the hearts of the audience and are declared hits. The movie that we will be talking about today was released exactly two years back and grabbed headlines back then. If you want to know why then dive in and get some insights into why it makes for an entertaining watch!

First things first – we are talking about Stree here. Starring and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, the horror-comedy was a commercial and critical success. The audience went gaga over the movie upon its release owing to the intriguing plot, unusual pair, amazing music, and not to forget, the unique combination of horror and comedy – a genre on which very few movies have been made to date. Today, Stree completes two years of its release into the theatres, we look into five reasons as to why it makes for an interesting watch for everyone.

Engaging plot

One of the primary reasons to watch horror-comedy is its plot. It is not only intriguing but also relatable to the audience as the story is set against the backdrop of Chanderi, a rustic town with a fictional past of its own. And as has been mentioned above, the plot includes not only chilling and horror-filled minutes but also some ROFL moments.

Stellar star cast

The audience felt like a breath of fresh air upon getting to see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao collaborate for the first time in the movie. And the best part is that the two actors complemented each other pretty well. But if you think we are done here then you are wrong. Accompanying the lead pair are a few other amazing actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. All of them have added further weightage with their epic dialogues and comic timings.

Dialogues

If there is something unique that the movie should get credit for, it is the dialogues. For instance, Rajkummar Rao tries to express his feelings to Shraddha Kapoor the most unconventional way by narrating an essay on a ‘Mor’ (peacock). Moreover, the audience cannot stop laughing when Pankaj Tripathi gives some ‘gyaan’ (knowledge) about the young generation’s ‘Pyaar’ (love).

Location

The movie’s location is quite intriguing as all the scenes have been shot in Chanderi and Bhopal. Instead of choosing some foreign location or artificial sets, the makers decided to shoot it in the hotspot itself i.e. Chanderi against the backdrop of which the plot is based.

Music

Stree includes some amazing foot-tapping music which is one of its main highlights too. Right from the song ‘Milegi Milegi’ that is set against a comic backdrop to Kamariya that is filmed on Nora Fatehi, all of them turned out to be chartbusters and continue to be on the favourite list of music lovers even now.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture inspired by her film Stree & it will leave you in splits; Check it out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×