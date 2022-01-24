2 Years of Street Dancer 3: Varun Dhawan is sure to take you back in time with THESE clips ft. Shraddha, Nora

Street Dancer 3 turns 2 today! Street Dancer 3 was the third instalment in the dance-based ABCD series directed by the choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza. The movie had quite a star-studded cast as Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi starred in it. Be it Contemporary, Jazz, Contemporary, Animation Tutting, Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting, Urban or Slow Mo, you had all of it sprinkled in this movie that was a celebration of dance. Varun and Shraddha have been praised for their stunning performances and of course, the movie was nothing without Nora’s brilliant moves.

Today, taking a trip down memory lane, Varun shared numerous stories on his Instagram from the time when the movie was released. Disclaimer: His stories might want to leave your work tonight and relive the magic of the movie all over again!

In the stories that Varun Dhawan uploaded on his Instagram, he looked super excited to share his ‘SD3’ memories with his fans. In the first story, him and Shraddha could be seen in front of a humongous cheering audience. Along with the clip, Varun wrote, ‘Miss this 2 years back SD3’. In another story, you could see the whole Street Dancer 3 team posing in front of the camera. He also shared clips with Nora Fatehi from the movie and in another one, the duo could be seen goofing in a car. He also shared a cute clip with Shraddha as the y were on the water ride.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, just yesterday, Varun Dhawan completed a year of togetherness with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. He even took to his Instagram to share some pictures from their wedding back in January 2021.

