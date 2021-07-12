2 years of Super 30: Here are the reasons that made Hrithik Roshan starrer stand out

Hrithik Roshan’s film marked two years today. Scroll below to see what made the actor stand out in the biopic.

From Lakshya to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, has given us some incredible performances. The star never failed to impress us with his impeccable acting skills. His ability to sink into the character has always made him stand out. Be it a superhero or a character with disabilities, Hrithik has never shied away from doing it all. One such amazing character which the actor played was a Bihar math genius, Anand Kumar in Super 30. The title of the movie was derived from Kumar’s program in which he taught, provided study materials, and managed the lodging of 30 economically underprivileged children for the challenging entrance exam every year, all completely free.

Let's take a look at how Hrithik’s film was different from his past films.

Past Filmography vs Super 30

From Dhoom 2 to Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik aced all roles. But, Super 30 made the actor stand out. He not only went through a drastic transformation but for the first time opted for a biopic. In the movie, he essayed the role of Mathematician Anand Kumar who runs a coaching center for underprivileged kids in Bihar and helps them qualify for the IIT-JEE entrance examinations. Hrithik’s performance in the film left his fans amazed.

De-glam Look

We saw Hrithik Roshan in a completely de-glammed look in ‘Super 30’. The actor sported a rugged, bearded look. He had gone all in to match the character of the mathematician perfectly. Hrithik even shed a lot of weight to get leaner.

Bihari accent

Unlike other movies, Hrithik for the first time opted for Bihari diction and accent. The actor practised every day for at least two hours to get the accent right. Going back to his Instagram stories, Hrithik was seen practising the dialect. “I'm in love with the Bihari accent because it has got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong. It has been a long journey. I practised Bihari every day for about 2-3 hours. Another thing we used to open up was gibberish. It helped my vocal cords, my cheek muscles, my tongue muscles, and all the muscles required for talking, ” the actor was heard saying. He surely sank into the teeth of his character and nailed the accent. In an interview with Deccan Chronicles, Ganesh Kumar who trained Hrithik Roshan for the film Super 30 to ace the Bihari accent and the overall appearance admitted that the actor was a great learner.

The success

Compared with the actor’s past films, Super 30 was relatively different as it had a message for all. The film was a hit. From having a hunger for success to patience, the movie had a lot to teach. The movie opened to Rs 11.83 crore and witnessed incredible growth. Super 30 also received rave reviews from fans for Hrithik’s commendable performance.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie today marks two years today. Did you know Hrithik’s Super 30 was also declared tax-free? Yes, owing to the film's inspirational story, it was declared tax-free in several states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat.

