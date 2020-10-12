2 Years of Tumbbad: 5 reasons why this Sohum Shah starrer horror thriller continues to captivate the audience

Starring Sohum Shah in the lead, Tumbbad is a period horror film which has been jointly produced by Sohum and Aanand L Rai.

Indian cinema is known for its versatility as it has entertained the audience with different genres over the years. However, among these, horror as a genre didn’t reach the reputation it deserved and managed to stay in B-movie category. In fact, the Indian horror genre was just known for Ramsay brothers productions or some Paapi Gudiya stories. However, the scenario has been changing over the years as Bollywood has produced some gems as well in the horror genre which include Raaz, 1920, horror comedy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more.

Now the horror movies have moved ahead of introducing a supernatural element and is transforming into social horror that weaves existing societal problems including racism, patriarchy and even human greed. Joining the list, Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai with their period horror movie Tumbbad in 2018 and this has spooked the audience like never before. Helmed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, the movie took 6 years to turn into a reality but it did manage to leave the viewers in awe of the storyline and the VFX. So, as Tumbbad completes two years of the release today, here’s why it continues to create buzz among the movie fanatics:

Sohum Shah’s incredible performance

Tumbbad, which has been jointly produced by Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai, features Sohum in the lead along with Harish Khanna, Anita Date and others. Sohum has already carved a niche for himself with his performances in movies like Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran. And now Tumbbad is considered to be one of his most hailed performance as he managed to raise curiosity among the fans and gave them an extremely authentic feel as he took the viewers to the world of Tumbbad.

The intriguing storyline

Mythological fiction has always been an interesting topic to explore. While Tumbbad weaves around something similar, it also goes deep into human desires especially greed and shows the extent to which a human can go to satisfy his greed. It was indeed a roller coaster ride which is a complete package of emotions, horror and thrill.

Stupendous direction

The movie has been jointly directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi and the duo has managed to create a magnificent world of Tummbad which seems real to a great extent with their extraordinary creative skills. For the uninitiated, Anand Gandhi is a renowned filmmaker known for movies like An Insignificant Man, Ship of Theseus etc. He has also produced Tumbbad along with Sohum and Aanand.

Visuals that will leave you stupefied

Tumbbad is a story of life and death, greed and kindness, virtue and sings. While the story did manage to create a lot of curiosity among the audience, it was the stupendous visuals in the movie which got them on the edge of their seats and made want for more. The movie is set to take you back in colonial Maharashtra of 1920s British era and has managed to capture the essence of Maharashtra in a perfect way.

The music which will refuse to leave your mind

Music forms an integral part of a movie and with horror movies, the role of music is even more important. Renowned music composers Ajay-Atul did a phenomenal job with the title track of Tumbbad which is quite addictive. On the other hand, the background score never fails to give you goosebumps throughout the movie.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah on 1 Year of Tumbbad: There will definitely be a sequel or prequel

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×