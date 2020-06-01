2 years of Veere Di Wedding: 5 reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer's sequel makes us excited

2 years of Veere Di Wedding: As we all know, the comedy-drama's sequel is already on the cards, here are some of the reasons why the movie leaves us excited for the same.

Multiple movies are being produced in the Bollywood film industry every year. However, with the COVID-19 crisis adversely affecting the country’s population, most of us are surely missing the gossips and news regarding the shoots of new projects. But here’s some good news for all the movie buffs. The Government of Maharashtra has granted permission for resuming shoots of movies, TV shows, and web shows. So, we will soon be hearing about the same hustle and bustle that Bollywood is known for!

Needless to say, there are certain movies that are able to stand out of the crowd and win the hearts of the audience regardless of the genre they belong to. Whether it’s a commercial movie or one that is content-driven, few of them strike the correct chord in people’s hearts and turn out to be blockbuster hits. One such movie is the 2018 comedy-drama Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh which also completes two years today.

Despite being criticized by many, the movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania not only managed to entertain the audience but also turned out to be a hit at the box office. The story chronicles around the lives of four friends, Kalindi, Meera, Sakshi, and Avni, and the journey they go through right from their high school days till adulthood. As we all know, a sequel of Veere Di Wedding is already on the cards, we bring forward five reasons why everyone is excited for the same.

All about BFFs, buddies and inevitable friendships

One particular thing that Veere Di Wedding has taught us is the beautiful and inevitable bond of friendship that continues for years. Almost everyone wants a friend who will indulge in some mischief along with them and also dance like no one else is watching at their BFF’s wedding! This is what was showcased in the movie and we do hope Veere Di Wedding 2 is being made on the same grounds.

Celebrating womanhood

A lot of women-centric movies are being made in Bollywood. But unlike most of these movies which consist of some serious plotlines, Veere Di Wedding was being made with a rather humorous and of course, satire-filled plot that also celebrates womanhood with which the audience easily connected. Well, the success of the comedy-drama proves that people want to see more of the same.

Contrasting characters, contrasting star cast

Veere Di Wedding revolves around four girls with completely contrasting personalities. What the makers did was to rope in a completely contrasting star cast of actors who had interestingly not worked together before in any other movie. This trick worked and everybody could connect with the characters because of the dynamism shown by those who played them. We are now eagerly waiting for the star cast of Veere Di Wedding 2 to be announced soon!

Fashion

Apart from the star cast and the plot, Veere Di Wedding became the center of attraction for yet another reason and that is fashion. Yes, that’s right. The actresses can be slaying some amazing outfits throughout the movie which cannot be ignored. These fashionable attires have been highlighted the most in songs like Tareefan and Bhangra Ta Sajda. Nonetheless, the actresses donned these outfits with sheer elegance and perfection in the movie. We can also take the example of Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Kalini’s bridal lehenga that caught everyone’s attention during the climax of the movie.

Music

The songs of Veere Di Wedding continue to be chartbusters even now and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. The peppy numbers including Dagmag Dagmag, Tareefan, and Pappi Le Loon have made music lovers groove to their beats.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Veere Di Wedding 2, says it's 'being planned')

