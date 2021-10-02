2 Years of War: Hrithik Roshan reveals his first reaction to script, Tiger Shroff picks most difficult scene

, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer War has turned 2 today. The film that was directed by Siddharth Anand turned out to be a huge blockbuster with some of the most spectacular visuals and death-defying stunts performed on screen. Today, as the film turns 2, Hrithik, Tiger, Vaani and Siddharth have opened up about their experience of working together. Not just this, they have also shared how the film came out and revealed secrets that the audience is yet to know.

In a chat, Hrithik shared that when he first read the script of War, he felt it was 'frivolous and that he did not get excited about it. He shared, "When I read the script I didn’t see anything in it that excited me. It was too frivolous and superficial. And I was into ‘real’ cinema-like Super 30 at the time. On hearing my reaction both Sid and Adi rushed to my house and it took 5 mins worth of reframing for me to GET the film. Adi said look at it as an entertainer like Dhoom: 2. And then we sat and went through the entire script AGAIN and I thoroughly enjoyed it. And also realized my folly. Sometimes, it’s important to GET how the director wants to interpret the script. And having done Bang Bang with Sid, I could trust in what they were saying." Hrithik further credited Aditya Chopra and Siddharth for the success of the film and expressed how much he enjoyed being a part of War.

On the other hand, Tiger shared how War set the benchmark for other action films in India and expressed pride in being a part of the film with his on screen idol Hrithik. He said, "WAR also made me raise the bar on the kind of action that I could do on-screen and I enjoyed the challenge thoroughly. I was physically drained, bruised and battered but it was all worth it. I’m humbled with the love and appreciation that the film has received from every quarter." He also revealed the most difficult action from the film for him and why. Tiger said, "I would say that my introduction scene in WAR in which I did hand to hand combat without my director cutting the scene was the most difficult one that I have done to date. It pushed me to deliver something really visually breath-taking on the big screen and I will always cherish this scene."

WAR pitted Tiger against his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan. He added, "Hrithik has been an idol and inspiration to me. I was thrilled to have not only gotten a chance to work with him but also dance along with him! His discipline and dedication to the craft is what legends are made of and I learnt so much each day I spent with him."

Vaani, who was seen in a short but impactful role in War, also went onto share her take on 2 year anniversary of the film. She said, "I believe with every film, one discovers a new dimension to themselves. You gain experience, new learnings and observations as an artiste. It helps build a better foundation for future work. I do feel till date, I’ve been blessed with some of the most beautiful songs in my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si chad Gayi or Ghungroo." On working with Hrithik, Vaani said that the superstar is phenomenal at whatever he does. She said, "A very self-aware individual, hardworking and an intelligent artist. I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity to share the screen space with him."

Director Siddharth Anand set out to raise the bar of action in Indian cinema and War helped him achieve that. Talking about it, Siddharth said, "The intention with WAR was to raise the bar in action and stunts in Hindi cinema. We are such a large industry and we make so many films in a year but we really don't make too many action films, that somehow is a void in our industry. To make spectacle action films and my attempt in the last 5-7 years, 7 years actually since Bang Bang, has been to create benchmark action films like WAR and to fill that void has been my endeavour."

He even praised Hrithik and Tiger and revealed how much hard work they put in to make the film work. He said, "Hrithik and Tiger have worked extremely hard in the film. They didn't sit back and say -'Oh we've got a great combination with YRF, and we have a great banner, good action director and 'we' are there, so the film's a success'. No, they worked really very hard, they know it themselves. They pushed to make a great film and everybody, the producer, the actors the technicians really worked hard to make War the success that it is."

Meanwhile, fans too have been remembering the film and its high moments on social media today as War clocks 2 years. Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani even penned special notes on social media to express their feelings on achieving this milestone.

