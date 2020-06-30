20 Years of Abhishek Bachchan: Bluffmaster to Manmarziyaan, actor's 5 films that put him under the spotlight

Abhishek Bachchan recalled his fantastic journey on celluloid all through June as he reflected on all his films spanning his career and shared anecdotes under the #RoadTo20.

The last day of June is a rather momentous occasion every year for Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the duo clock one more year in the film industry. This year, it is all the more special since both the stars complete 20 long years in Bollywood. For the unversed, Kareena and Junior Bachchan made their debut together with Refugee in the year 2000 and since then have grown steadily in their respective careers. Over the years, the actor's have played various characters and given their audiences many moments to cherish.

In order to recall his fantastic journey on celluloid, Abhishek, all through the month of June, reflected on all his films spanning his career and shared anecdotes under the #RoadTo20. Today, we decided to go back in time, and look at Abhishek's films and characters in the last 20 years that have put him under the spotlight and made him the bankable movie star that he is today.

Dhoom (2004)

While Abhishek began his career in 2000, Dhoom in 2004 catapulted him into fame as the action-thriller was a major box office success. Termed as the highest grossing films of that year, Abhishek's cop avatar alongside Uday Chopra's goofiness became one of the highlights of the film as well as the sequels that followed. Abhishek Bachchan was praised for his work and the film went on to become a huge success leading to two sequels namely Dhoom 2 in 2006 and Dhoom 3 in 2013.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Soon after the roaring success of Dhoom that year, came Bunty Aur Babli. This was Abhishek Bachchan's first professional collaboration with his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shaad Ali, Abhishek and Rani's onscreen chemistry as con artists and partners-in-crime was much loved. The film's music was a massive success and 'Kajra Re' starring Aishwarya Rai went on to become one of the biggest hits back then. Abhishek as Bunty took on the role effortlessly and won the audiences and critics over. In fact, this year also saw Abhishek dish out impressive performances in Sarkar and Dus.

Bluffmaster! (2005)

The early aughts turned out to be great run for Abhishek. The year 2005 saw the release of as many as five films and one of them was Rohan Sippy's epic Bluffmaster! With this film, Abhishek proved he is too cool for school. Starring alongside , Nana Patekar, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh, Bluffmaster did moderately well at the box office success but the film has gained a fan following over the years. The film's music finds a mention even today and Abhishek's 'Right Here Right Now' is hard to forget.

Guru (2007)

Considered to be Abhishek Bachchan's finest performances in the first decade of his career, Guru saw the actor take on the role of a head-strong businessman in Mnai Ratnam's directorial. The film was not only a box office success in India, but also was declared a hit in the US. The critically acclaimed film saw Abhishek and Aishwarya onscreen just before their actual wedding that took place a few months after the film's release. Their onscreen chemistry was much loved and AR Rahman's music was a winner.

Manmarziyaan (2018)

Apart from giving the audiences some great characters to enjoy, Abhishek's run was not all hunky dory. The actor witnessed a brief setback during the beginning of 2010 when almost four of his films like Raavan and Players among others tanked at the box office. However, the actor kept at it, and made a comeback with films like Bol Bachchan and Dhoom 3. However, it was only in 2018, that the actor again made headlines for his work in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside and Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek's restrained act as Robbie Bhatia touched many hearts and probably gave him a new set of fans all over again. The contemporary love story resonated with many and also received positive reviews from critics.

Here's hoping Abhishek Bachchan continues to surprise us for the next 20 years!

Which is your favourite Abhishek Bachchan movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×