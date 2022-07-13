20 years of Devdas: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares melancholic still; Abhishek Bachchan is all hearts

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus 'Devdas' clocked 20 years on Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the milestone by sharing a melancholic still on her Instagram handle. Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, the period drama featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The film also featured Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene in a pivotal role. The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's best piece of art.

As soon as Aish shared the picture on her social media, fans started flooding her comment section with heart emojis. Meanwhile, the still also grabbed the attention of her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan who reacted to her post with a red heart emoji. In the pic, Aishwarya looked like an eternal beauty in her Paro aka Parvati avatar.

Have a look at Aishwarya’s post:

Meanwhile, the team behind the 2002 film also cherished the moment by creating a "melancholic yet poetic" piece of art. Sharing Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s stills from the film on Twitter, Bhansali Productions wrote: "Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”

In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Devdas' childhood sweetheart Paro and Madhuri Dixit Nene essayed the role of courtesan Chandramukhi, who lends support to Devdas as he descends into alcohol after Paro gets married to a much older man, Bhuvan Choudhry.

'Devdas' was written by Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia. Chattopadhyay's novel has been adapted for the big screen many times, with filmmaker Bimal Roy's 1955 classic starring Dilip Kumar, and KL Saigal's 1936 version being the most popular ones.

Bhansali’s “Devdas” had its world premiere at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened out of competition. Upon its release in India, the film received a positive response and won many accolades, including five National Awards.