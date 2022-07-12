20 Years of Devdas: Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit starrer; Call it a 'classic'

Remember when Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together the great ensemble of cast Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit together for the 2002 release Devdas? It was a romantic drama which was based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and went on to win millions of hearts. The movie featured King Khan in the role of Devdas while Aishwarya and Madhuri were seen as Paro and Chandramukhi respectively and the trio’s onscreen chemistry was on point. In fact, Devdas went on to be one of the biggest hits of that time and even won five National Awards.

And now, Devdas is once again making the headlines as it has clocked 20 years of release. Interestingly, social media is abuzz with tweets hailing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece. Fans have lauded Shah Rukh Khan and his team’s stupendous performance and relived their majestic aura by sharing the scenes from the movie. A Twitter user wrote, ““Bas ek baar tumhaari yaad aati thi, jab main saans leta tha…” What a film it was. SRK's resurgence of sorts after a string of disappointments. King of comebacks.

#20YearsOfDevdas #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk”. Another user was in awe of SRK’s acting by sharing one of the scenes from Devdas.

Take a look at tweets for 20 years of Devdas:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback after four years with Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the movie is slated to release on January 25 next year. Besides, he will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan.

