20 years of Devdas: Madhuri Dixit shares 5 instances where her character Chandramukhi stole the show

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus 'Devdas' clocked 20 years on Tuesday, the talented Devdas cast took to their respective Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked the day by sharing a melancholic still of her from the movie on her social media. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit took another creative way to celebrate the huge milestone. She shared a fun reel that took us all down memory lane.

It is no secret that Madhuri is now the reigning queen of Instagram. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood conquers every arena she steps into, after all. Tuesday’s reel on her Devdas character Chandramukhi just impressed us all and made us nostalgic. She listed down five epic instances where Chandramukhi stole the show. The whole reel took us back in time and let us relive Chandramukhi’s impactful dialogues and Madhuri’s impeccable acting. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the reel with compliments and love from all over. Of course, it went viral almost instantaneously. While one fan commented, “Devdas will forever be one of my favourite films,” other wrote, “My favourite character.”

Check Madhuri's reel HERE

Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, the period drama featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The film also featured the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's best piece of art.

Meanwhile, the team behind the 2002 film also cherished the moment by creating a "melancholic yet poetic" piece of art. Sharing Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s stills from the film on Twitter, Bhansali Productions wrote: "Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”

