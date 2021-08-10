20 years of Dil Chahta Hai: Preity Zinta had predicted THIS about the film to Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years today. The film starred , , , Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. The travel-based film which shows three friends who are on a voyage remains one of the most-watched films. Right from songs, dialogues to cinematography-everything was just perfect in this. Today, the actors have turned emotional and recalled their moments while shooting for the film. Preity also shared a video on her Instagram.

In the video, she shows her character Shalini and Aamir's moments. But she also posts a long note in which she mentions that she had predicted to Farhan that this film will be a cult film and he had laughed. Well, we agree with her and indeed it is. She further says, “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. “

“Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days,” she adds.

Click here to view the video:

To note, on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan has announced his next film Jee Le Zaraa today which will star , , and . This will be again on a road trip but only for girls as it was shown in the motion poster. Fans are extremely excited about this epic union.

Also Read: Dil Chahta Hai Turns 20: Aamir Khan on working with director Farhan Akhtar: He was confident & personified