20 years of Dil Chahta Hai: Preity Zinta had predicted THIS about the film to Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years today. The film starred Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. The travel-based film which shows three friends who are on a voyage remains one of the most-watched films. Right from songs, dialogues to cinematography-everything was just perfect in this. Today, the actors have turned emotional and recalled their moments while shooting for the film. Preity also shared a video on her Instagram.
In the video, she shows her character Shalini and Aamir's moments. But she also posts a long note in which she mentions that she had predicted to Farhan that this film will be a cult film and he had laughed. Well, we agree with her and indeed it is. She further says, “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. “
“Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days,” she adds.
To note, on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan has announced his next film Jee Le Zaraa today which will star Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. This will be again on a road trip but only for girls as it was shown in the motion poster. Fans are extremely excited about this epic union.
