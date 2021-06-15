20 Years of Gadar: Sunny Deol expresses gratitude to all & says 'We made a film, you made it an event'

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar has completed 2 decades to its release today. On achieving this milestone, Sunny Deol took to social media to thank fans for making Anil Sharma's directorial 'historic.'

A historical box office success, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, has clocked 20 years today. The Anil Sharma directorial did not just impress fans but also registered huge numbers on the box office 20 years ago post its release. Today, as the film hits a milestone, the actor-politician took to social media to share his thoughts and express gratitude to all his fans who made the action love story a ‘historic’ affair.

Taking to his social media handle, Deol tweeted a video song from Gadar, Musafir Jaane Wale, featuring him and Ameesha. Sharing the video, he thanked all his fans for pouring in love on the film. He wrote, "We made a film, you made it an event! #20yearsofGadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic." He tagged Ameesha, Anil Sharma and others associated with the project as he celebrated the milestone of the epic love story that released 2 decades ago.

The film remains one of the most successful cross border love stories of Indian cinema due to the story and the performances by Sunny Deol, Ameesha, late Amrish Puri, late Vivek Shauq and others. One of the most iconic scenes was the Hand Pump scene where Sunny's character Tara Singh uproots a Hand Pump on being instigated so speak against India by Sakeena aka Ameesha's father, Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri). In a chat with HT, director Anil Sharma revealed that when he was penning the scene, he felt like throwing the 'entire building' on Sakeena's father's character. He said that it was not just about the uprooting of the hand pump, but an 'outburst of emotions.'

Since the film managed to create huge success at the box office, it also won many awards and accolades. For his performance in the film, Sunny Deol also had got a Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Actor category in that year and Ameesha had bagged the Best Actress nomination.

