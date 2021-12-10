20 years of K3G: Ananya Panday recreates mismatched sandals scene, gets a reply from Kareena Kapoor

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has a fanbase of its own. The movie, loved by millions, continues to be a fan-favourite even after two decades. Be its excellent star-studded cast which included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh, and Jaya Bachchan, or its catchy plot, people still believe K3G to be their comfort movie. Recently, the movie completed 20 years and many celebs took to their social media to appreciate the film. Our dear Pooh, Kareena herself posted a little clip from the film to celebrate its 20th birthday. Now, Ananya Panday has shared a video enacting one of the movie’s iconic scene to show her love for it.

In the video shared by Ananya, we can see her enacting a scene between Pooh and Rohan from the movie. While Dhairya Karwa plays Rohan in the video, Ananya takes on the avatar of the nation’s queen. The duo does quite a commendable job with their acting and making all the fans nostalgic about the excellent movie. Yet, Ananya modestly writes that she can never replace Kareena and this is just a little token of appreciation for them to bestow everyone with the masterpiece of a movie.

She also claims that she knows the movie’s dialogues by heart. “No one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings,” she wrote in her caption.

To show her appreciation, Bebo reposted the video on her story with the hashtag #20YearsOfK3G

Check Ananya’s Instagram post:

