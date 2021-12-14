20 years of K3G: Kajol gets nostalgic about playing Anjali; Relives the drama queen with a quirky twist

It’s is a big day for Karan Johar as his much popular Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is clocking 20 years of release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the family drama was a blockbuster hit and it continues to rule millions of hearts. And while the cast is ecstatic about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completing two years of release. Kajol has shared a quirky video reliving her memories as Anjali.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a video of herself, which included a glimpse of her character from the family drama and we can never get enough of her infectious energy. The video begins with Kajol saying that she isn’t any drama and featured her narrating the famous sher with dull drama during her first meeting with Rahul Raichand (played by Shah Rukh Khan) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It was undoubtedly a delight to watch her as Anjali. She captioned the post as, “Ok maybe I am! #20YearsOfK3G”.

Check out Kajol’s post as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 20 years of release here:

Earlier, Karan had shared a heartwarming video on the occasion of K3G completing 20 years of release. He wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”