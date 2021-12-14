20 Years of K3G: From Karan Johar and his heart, a nostalgic video feat SRK, Kajol, Kareena & Hrithik

A film that has remained special for everyone for the past 20 years, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has hit a grand milestone today. The film starring superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 20 years today and fans across the world are celebrating this. Even filmmaker Karan Johar has been celebrating it for the last one week and today, he shared a nostalgic video with a special voice note for all the fans.

Taking to his social media handle, Karan shared a nostalgic video that features all the stars and special moments with Shah Rukh, Kajol, Hrithik, Kareena, Big B and Jaya Bachchan. With it, Karan said that 'Thank you' would not be enough for all the love he has received for the film. In the video, we also get to hear Karan thanking Farah Khan, Sharmishta Roy, designers and all those involved in the making of K3G. Karan's late father Yash Johar is also seen in a throwback moment in the video and with it, Karan wishes everyone, 'Happy 20 Years of K3G.'

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day.And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!"

Over the past few days, we have had stars like Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and others recreate the iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to celebrate 20 years of the iconic film. Fans too have been wishing the stars of the film on hitting the big milestone.

