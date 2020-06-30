20 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Jab We Met's Geet to Chameli, 10 roles that made Bebo everyone's favourite

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 20 years in Bollywood. The stunning diva had made her official debut with the movie Refugee in 2000.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently considered one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Indian television industry. She has played numerous roles in the course of her career and nailed each and every one of them. Bebo, as she is fondly called by her fans and loved ones has been ruling the hearts of millions of people not only through her stellar performances in movies but also because of her utter beauty, style, grace, and suave personality.

Today, this wonderful actress completes 20 years in the Bollywood film industry. Yes, that’s right. Kareena began her journey in B-town with the movie Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan that was released in 2000. She proved her mettle in acting with her very first movie and thus began her amazing journey in tinsel town with a history of some amazing and iconic roles that the actress has played in due course. We have now listed down 10 iconic roles played by the actress which made her everyone’s favourite!

Pooja ‘Poo’ Sharma in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains one of the most favourite movies of the Indian movie lovers. The melodrama included an ensemble star cast but there is one iconic role that is still remembered by everyone – Poo. Yes, that’s right! Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Pooja’s epic dialogues and style sense in the movie became a craze back then.

Titular role in Chameli

Kareena opted for a totally contrasting role in Chameli and received critical acclaim after the release of the movie. Bebo’s never-before-seen avatar in the 2004 Hindi drama caught everyone’s attention and finally, she also bagged the Filmfare award for the same.

Kamini in Don

Despite making just a special appearance, the actress completely nailed her character as Kamini in the 2006 action-thriller film. Apart from her killer expressions and perfect on-screen timings, Kareena literally stole hearts with her amazing dance moves in the song Yeh Mera Dil.

Geet Dhillon in Jab We Met

Geet is considered to be one of the most iconic roles played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in her career span. The audience immediately fell in love with Bebo’s role as the feisty and bubbly Punjabi girl. Be it her epic dialogues or be it her amazing dance moves in the songs Mauja Hi Mauja and Nagada Nagada, Kareena literally stole hearts with her stellar performance in this movie.

Pia Sahastrabudhhe in 3 Idiots

Kareena once again played a never-before-seen character in the comedy-drama titled 3 Idiots that was released in 2009. She aced the role of Pia Sahastrabudhhe with perfection, a strong and bold character who does not even hesitate to break norms and go against the wishes of her dad when it comes to supporting the right cause.

Divya Rana in Bodyguard

Another iconic role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the starrer Bodyguard. The actress who is otherwise known for her glamorous avatar opted for a sweet and simple look in this movie in which she played the role of Divya. Needless to say, the audience was able to relate to her character because of the realistic emotions showcased in the same.

Mahi Arora in Heroine

Bebo gave another award-winning performance in the 2012 movie Heroine in which she played the role of Mahi Arora. She beautifully portrayed the turmoils and other issues faced by an actress in her real life amidst all the showbiz and attention received from the media or paparazzi.

Rosie/Simran in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Kareena teamed up with again after 3 Idiots for the 2012 crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The actress puts up a deep and sensitive performance while playing the role of the mysterious Rosie or Simran.

Kalindi Puri in Veere Di Wedding

Kareena’s bold and glamorous side was once again portrayed in the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding in which she plays the role of Kalindi who is somewhat averse to the entire idea of getting married. However, deep inside, she has a soft heart and these instances are proved in the movie with Bebo’s amazing acting.

Deepti Batra in Good Newwz

The actress again thinks out of the box and opts for a completely contrasting role, Deepti Batra in the comedy drama Good Newwz who tries hard to conceive a baby after seven years of marriage. Kareena showcased a brilliant performance in the movie and perfectly showcased heartfelt emotions and also fantastic humour at times in the movie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

