20 years of Kareena Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor hail Bebo’s journey; Shower love on her

As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor pens sweet messages for the actors as they congratulate her for this milestone in her showbiz journey.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry and she has certainly carved a niche for herself here. Be it with her choice of movies, her impeccable performances or her fashion statements, the diva certainly aces the art of being in the limelight. And while we continue to drool over her charisma, Bebo recently shared an important milestone of her career in Bollywood. The diva has completed 20 years in the movie business and shared a glimpse of her first shot ever. Yes! You read it right. Kareena had made her debut with J P Dutta directorial Refugee which released in 2002 and had wone several accolades.

While her massive fan army is over the moon with Bebo’s achievement, her friends from the showbiz industry have also been showering love on the actress. Ahuja, who had shared the screen space with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, reposted the diva’s post about her first shot and hailed her acting skills. She wrote, “Best best best love you bebo, your talent is undeniable. We are lucky to have you and see you create @kareenakapoorkhan.” On the other hand, Veer Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor also showered love on the 3 Idiots actress and wrote, “Happy 20 years to the first ‘star’ to actually believe in me. I will never forget it bro. @kareenakapoorkhan #best #superstar.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is also a proud sister as Kareena achieved a milestone. Sharing the diva’s scene from Refugee, she wrote, “So proud of my sister.. to strength, determination, and of course talent love you #20yearsofkareena #sisterlove.”

As of now, Kareena has two interesting projects in her kitty. While she collaborating with for the first time in Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

ALSO READ Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls 1st shot from Refugee as she sums up her 20 years as the best decision of her life | PINKVILLA

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×