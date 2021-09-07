20 Years of Nayak: Anil Kapoor says 'rest is history' as he looks back on his epic reel life CM journey

Anil Kapoor's filmography is one for the books and he has given us several characters to cherish. Even now, the senior actor dishes out memorable onscreen performances like the one in Dil Dhadakne Do. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor reminisced one such cracker of a performance. He celebrated 20 years of his film Nayak with a throwback photo.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a snap from a crucial scene in which he can be seen completely covered in muck. In the political drama, this scene is followed by the actor being doused with milk and being washed clean. Celebrating the film, he wrote, "20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!! @shanmughamshankar #AmrishPuri #RaniMukerji #PareshRawal @iam_johnylever."

The film was directed by S Shankar and also starred Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and the late Amrish Puri . Check out Anil Kapoor's post on 20 years of Nayak below:

Nayak has emerged to become a cult film over the years even though it did not do supremely well at the box office. Are you a fan of Nayak? Let us know in the comments below.

