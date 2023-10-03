20 years of Baghban: Hema Malini says Amitabh Bachchan used to be 'jovial'; 'Thoda serious ho gaye hain...'

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini are one of the iconic onscreen pairs. Their pairing in various super-hit films has received immense love from the audience. In a long list of their collaborations, one of the most influential films that has been a guilt trip for every youngster and heart of every Indian parent is Baghban. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film was released in 2003. clocks twenty years of its release. In a recent interview, Hema Malini talked about her experience working on the film and gave a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Hema Malini on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, veteran actress Hema Malini remarked, “Aisa lagta hai hum abhi shoot karke aaye hain,” as she laughed. (It seems we’ve just shot the film.) She spoke her heart out about the experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While the film was being made, the actress revealed that it was Big B’s jovial nature that stood out for her. The two, who had already collaborated on cult movies like Sholay, was quoted as saying, “Sabne khushi khushi kaam kiya iss film mein. (Everyone happily worked on the film.) When Amit Ji used to enter the set, he would bring so much light, all the workers used to light up and say, ‘Arre Amit Ji aa gaye', unko lagta tha ab koi mazaak karenge. Amit Ji has come. They would think that now he would have some fun. He used to be so jovial and fun-loving. I don’t think he is like that anymore. Pata nahi, thoda serious ho gaye hain aaj kal. (Don’t know, he has become more serious these days.)

Hema Malini admitted not being sure of saying a yes to the role

In the same interview, the veteran actress recalled how she was not sure about saying yes to the role. The actress was convinced that she would be presented the way she was in real life unlike ‘an old woman with white hair’.

She further recalled shooting romantic scenes with Amitabh Bachchan, especially for the song, Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan. She shared it was producer BR Chopra’s dream to make the film. The actress was given a narration before the commencement of the shoot. “He was watching all the scenes from day one. I think this must have been the romance he had at his home, with his partner. He wanted to bring all those things out,” she says.

Furthermore, she also mourned the loss of the magical music composer of the film Aadesh Srivastava (along with Uttam Singh). The veteran actress admitted that she got to know about the film’s success from her daughter, Esha Deol who was working with Bachchan’s son Abhishek in Dus.

“They would keep telling me picture hit ho gayi hai, mujhe lagta tha mazaak kar rahe hain, but it turned out to be a fact,” she smiles. (They would keep telling me that the picture was a hit but I would think they are joking).

The 'Dream Girl' reveals saying yes to the film on her mother's insistance

Interestingly, the veteran actress who was not doing many films then, was approached by the director Ravi Chopra. He had narrated her subject. However, the Sholay actress stated, “I was not convinced because I had to play a mother to four elderly boys. I was feeling very awkward ‘Main aisa kaise karun, maine aise mother ka role kabhi kiya hi nahi kisi film mein’(how do I do that, I’ve never played a mother), then my mother said ‘If Amitabh Bachchan is doing it, then you can also do it, no problem. He is opposite you,” and that’s how she said yes to the film.



