20 years of Hum Tum QUIZ: Prove how big of a fan you are of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's film by answering these 9 questions

Hum Tum is one of the most loved romantic comedies of all time. The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, was released in 2004. The film has completed 20 years since its release today, May 28, and it remains in the hearts of audiences to date.

Hum Tum is the story of Saif Ali Khan’s Karan and Rani Mukerji’s Rhea, who have completely opposite personalities. They keep meeting at different stages of their lives and ultimately fall in love with each other. Do you think that you’re a fan of this Kunal Kohli directorial? Then, here’s your chance to prove it.

We bring to you this quiz consisting of 9 questions based on the film Hum Tum and its characters. Answer these questions to check out your knowledge about the movie as it completes two decades. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, “kyunki yeh zindagi bahut lambi hai aur humare paas waqt bahut kam hai (This life is very long, and we have very little time).”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: DDLJ QUIZ: If you can guess 8 of these 11 questions based on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer, you are probably a true blue cinephile Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement