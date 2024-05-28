20 years of Hum Tum QUIZ: Prove how big of a fan you are of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's film by answering these 9 questions

Hum Tum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, marked its 20th anniversary today. Take the following quiz to prove that you're the rom-com's number one fan.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on May 28, 2024
20 years of Hum Tum QUIZ (Pic Courtesy: YRF Gallery/Instagram)

Hum Tum is one of the most loved romantic comedies of all time. The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, was released in 2004. The film has completed 20 years since its release today, May 28, and it remains in the hearts of audiences to date.

Hum Tum is the story of Saif Ali Khan’s Karan and Rani Mukerji’s Rhea, who have completely opposite personalities. They keep meeting at different stages of their lives and ultimately fall in love with each other. Do you think that you’re a fan of this Kunal Kohli directorial? Then, here’s your chance to prove it.

We bring to you this quiz consisting of 9 questions based on the film Hum Tum and its characters. Answer these questions to check out your knowledge about the movie as it completes two decades. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, “kyunki yeh zindagi bahut lambi hai aur humare paas waqt bahut kam hai (This life is very long, and we have very little time).” 

Credits: YRF
Latest Articles