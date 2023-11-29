20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Preity Zinta calls it her ‘saddest happy film’; remembers the late Yash Johar

Kal Ho Naa Ho is undeniably one of the most iconic Bollywood movies ever. Yesterday, the film completed 20 years of release, and social media was flooded with posts as netizens recalled the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Yesterday, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note as the film clocked 20 years of release. Now, Preity Zinta has taken a trip down memory lane, while also remembering the late Yash Johar.

Preity Zinta’s Instagram post as Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 20 years

Preity Zinta first shared a scene from the movie, that introduced her as Naina in the film. It shows Saif Ali Khan, Sushma Seth, Jaya Bachchan, and Rajpal Yadav recalling the last time Naina smiled. Preity shared the video along with red heart emojis.

Next, she shared an emotional scene from the film, featuring her and Shah Rukh Khan, while the song Kal Ho Naa Ho plays in the background. In her caption, she recalled how Kal Ho Naa Ho was the ‘saddest happy’ film she did. She remembered Yash Johar, and how this film would always remind her of him. Kal Ho Naa Ho was the last film produced by Yash Johar before he passed away in 2004.

“Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you #Memories #20YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KalHoNaaHo #KHNH #YashJohar #JayaBachchan @iamsrk #SaifAliKhan @nikkhiladvani @karanjohar @apoorva1972,” wrote Preity.

About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Thr late Yash Johar had backed Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside his son Karan Johar under their production banner, Dharma Productions. The film, directed by Nikhil Advani, was released on 28 November 2003. Karan Johar wrote the story and the screenplay. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Laggoo, Lillette Dubey, delnaaz Paul, Shoma Anand, Ketki Dave, Jhanak Shukla, Sulbha Arya, among many others.

ALSO READ: Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 20: Karan Johar misses dad Yash Johar; pens note for Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan