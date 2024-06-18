20 years of Lakshya: Karan Johar reveals Hrithik Roshan starrer was last film his father saw; ‘His final goodbye to film family’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Lakshya completes 20 years of its release. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film has achieved cult status over the years. Marking the special occasion, while the makers of the film have announced its re-release in theaters, Karan Johar has penned a poignant note expressing a special connection between the film and his late father.

Karan Johar gets emotional on 20 years of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya directed by Farhan Akhtar

Today, on June 18, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared the Instagram post shared by Lakshya director Farhan Akhtar. The post features the iconic still from the movie where HR’s character hoists the flag on the mountain peak. “It took him 24 years and, 18000 feet to find himself,” read the tagline on the post along with “20 years of Lakshya.”

Revisiting the old days, Karan Johar remembered his late father and legendary filmmaker, Yash Johar, and expressed, “The last film my father saw before he left us….He came back from the premiere so proud of @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar and @hrithikroshan and told me he has seen them grow up….and blessed them…lakshya will be special to me in so many way…he also met the entire industry at the premiere…I am forever grateful he could say his final goodbye to his film family…@excelmovies @riteshsid”

Take a look:

For the unversed, legendary filmmaker Yash Johar passed away on June 26, 2004, after battling health issues.

Farhan Akhtar announces Lakshya's re-release in the theaters

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Farhan Akhtar celebrating two decades of the film’s release announced that Lakshya will be re-released in cinemas on June 21. The announcement post read, “Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June.”

Take a look:

Fans react to the announcement

As one can expect, the ardent fans couldn’t be happier over the announcement. A fan wrote, “One of my all-time favs as an Army Brat, this was a true tribute,” another fan remarked, “Thank you for this gem.. Inspired me back then, inspires my son now..,” while a third fan commented, “Mind blowing movie.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri, and more was released on June 21, 2004.

