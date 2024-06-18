20 years of Lakshya Quiz: Answer 7 questions to prove Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer still lives in your hearts

The war drama film Lakshya, which premiered in theaters on June 18, 2004, has completed 20 years since its release today. The impact of the movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead, has been huge over the years.

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Lakshya is a coming-of-age story about Hrithik Roshan’s character, Karan. He has no goal until his life takes a turn, and he becomes determined to complete his military training. Preity Zinta plays the role of his girlfriend, Romila, a journalist.

As this Farhan Akhtar directorial celebrates its 20th anniversary today, we bring to you a fun quiz about the film, its characters, and its story. Answer these seven questions and test your knowledge to see if Lakshya still lives in your hearts. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take this quiz to prove how big of a fan you are!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha QUIZ: Answer 9 fun questions to prove your love for soon-to-be bride