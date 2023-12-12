20 years of LOC Kargil: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan-Esha Deol walk down memory lane; see throwback PICS

One of the much-loved films of 2003 release, LOC Kargil was based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film boasted of an exemplary ensemble start comprising Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, Mahima Chaudhry, Divya Dutta amongst others.

The film clocks 20 years of its release today. On the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Esha Deol took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heart-warming notes as they revisited the times.

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Esha Deol share PICS from LOC Kargil shoot diaries

Today, on December 12, a while back, Ajay Devgn shared a series of pictures from the shoot. While sharing the post, the actor remembered the times and thanked for ‘the scars that serve as a reminder of the battles fought’ as he captioned, “#20YearsOFLOCKargil, thank you for the scars that serve as a reminder of the battles fought... grateful for the journey, the memories, and the friends I made along the way.”

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram handle and crafted a multi-picture post from the shoot diaries. In the caption he expressed his gratitude towards the director for making him a part of the film.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Time flies! Cannot believe it’s been 20 yrs since the release of L.O.C. Such great memories making the film with so many friends. But an even greater honour to be able to tell the stories of our true heroes in the Indian armed forces. Thank you JP sahab for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to be a part in the film.”

Have a look:

In addition to this, Esha Deol also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a multi-picture post to mark the occasion. Along with a series of pictures, she thanked the director JP Dutta for the role and called it as the ‘most memorable experiences’.

She wrote, “#20yearsoflockargil JP Dutta ji thank you for trusting me with the most emotional role of Dimple .. this was one of my most memorable experiences as an actor.. working opposite Abhishek for the first time @bachchan where he played Vikram batra to perfection ( AB it’s 20 to us too as co actors ) simply an unforgettable journey filming LOC kargil . Congratulations to the entire star cast & team .. Salute Jai hind .. yeh dil mange more.”

Have a look:

The post shared by the actors attracted several reactions from the fans and followers.

ALSO READ: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma and others; what actors are upto after 15 years