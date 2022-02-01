20 Years of Raaz: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea express gratitude to fans for their love: Grateful to everyone

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea were once considered as one of the most sizzling pairs both off and on the screen. While they had won hearts with their off screen chemistry, they had set the screens on fire with their equation in the 2001 release Raaz. The horror drama, which was helmed by Vikram Bhatt, went to become a blockbuster and continues to rule hearts even after two decades. And while Raaz has clocked twenty years of release today, Bipasha and Dino are overwhelmed with the love coming their way and are grateful for being a part of the horror drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha, who played the female lead in Raaz, shared posters of the movie. She wrote, “Raaz - Grateful for this film. Raaz is one of my first few films…which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people. Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still. Sending love to the entire cast and crew of Raaz #20yearsofRaaz”. On the other hand, Dino Morea also shared a similar post and wrote, “20 years of #Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram & my lovely Co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana & many others. It’s been 20 years & still a fantastic film which so many remember. The songs till today are being played many times over. The thrill, the scare, the romance the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So thanks again to you, the audience for loving us”.

Meanwhile, Bipasha, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, also took a trip down the memory lane and shared how ambience of the location would dish out eerie vibes. “We were shooting in Ooty for the film and we had a lot of night sequences to shoot where I would wake up in the night to sounds and walk into the forest. While the real location was a beautiful bungalow, the ambience around was cold, chilly, dimly lit and eerie. This would make the surroundings in the night so scary! And I had to walk alone into the wilderness in the cold wearing a nighty,” she added.